Mobidonia

 

Mobidonia is online mobile app builder. where you can make iPhone, iPad and Android apps

T (389) 78 203 673
Email: contact@mobidonia.com

Mobidonia DOOEL
Vaska Kalajdjiska 25, Negotino, MK

Open in Google Maps
MOBIDONIA, THE SWISS ARMY FOR BUILDING MODERN, FUTURE-PROOF MOBILE APPS.

Packed with all the gems and goodies you need to create iOS or Android apps, Mobidonia is one of the best app makers
OK, SO WHY MOBIDONIA?

Well, lots of reasons, but most importantly because..

Stunning App Builder

Stunning App Builder

25 Modules to choose from, 30 Navigations layouts, 200 predefined icons and 12+ color schemes make us the best mobile app builder.

Affordable Prices

Affordable Prices

Quality Apps with many features for such a low price. Almost unbelievable. We accept monthly and annually payment.

Cloud-Based Apps

Cloud-Based Apps

Create, Manage, Update your app right from our cloud-based platform. Building an app can’t be easier.

Save Time

Save Time

Create and design complete native Android And iOS mobile apps in less than a day. You don’t need to know programming. We do that for you.

FIRST CLASS SUPPORT

FIRST CLASS SUPPORT

Our support team will do its best to provide the best possible and helpful answer for any issues you’re having.

M-COMMERCE READY

M-COMMERCE READY

Create stunning mobile shops powered from our cloud or your Shopify.com store. Start accepting orders right away.

100% Native Apps

100% Native Apps

All Mobidonia apps are fully Android, iOS native, taking advantages of the full mobile OS power

Design Layouts

Side, Metro, Grid & List

Side Menu

Side navigation, with logo and list
Metro navigation

Clean sections, with 0,1 or 2 leading tiles.
Grid Navigation

Multi-page grid navigation with customizable rows and columns.
List Navigation

Centered, left or right, list with icon or without.
Whitelabel Program, Do you already have clients? Become a reseller and get 25% discount on all plans.

  • STUDIO WHITELABEL

    Run studio.mobidonia.com under your domain and brand.

  • BRANDED SIMULATOR

    Showcase your clients apps on your simulator - tester app

  • CHARGE AS MANY AS YOU WANT

    Start your new profitable business. Your customer will not know the price.
MOBIDONIA STUDIO

MOBIDONIA STUDIO YOUR TRULY MULTI-PURPOSE SOLUTION

Mobidonia is more than a mobile app builder platform. Here you can manage your app, view and communicate with your users, view analytics, manage your shop and orders, send push notifications and lot more.

If you were searching for the easiest way to create native iPhone, iPad, and Android apps, you find the right tool for that.

In less than 10 minutes, become an expert in Mobidonia by watching the how to videos. Also, remember that you can use the Mobidonia support anytime.

OUR LATEST STORIES

REVIEWS

“Easy to use, compatible with most of the mobile devices, customer support is excellent, and I was able to make my app without knowing how to program. If you want to make your app here is the solution.. “

JOSE RODR

LamiaFM
“We do residential guide apps, municipality info apps, educational apps, restaurant and other kind of apps for small businesses. So far Mobidonia platform has been proven to satisfy all our and our client's request. In general one really robust system that I recommend to anyone. I must say that their support is extraordinary: phone, skype, email tickets, knowledge base, you name it, “

DIEGO GAITAN

CEO, WOKAPPS
“We did our radio app with Mobidonia in few days. The UI is amazing and intuitive to use, both in app and studio. Thousands of users use our app daily and all runs smoothly. “

MHER MARGARYAN

Public Radio Of Armenia
AS SEEN ON
Forbes
It.mk Направи си своја мобилна апликација со македонската платформа Mobidonia
Мобидониа, Македонски генератор на мобилни апликации
