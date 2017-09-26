Mobidonia is online mobile app builder. where you can make iPhone, iPad and Android apps
T (389) 78 203 673
Email: contact@mobidonia.com
Mobidonia DOOEL
Vaska Kalajdjiska 25, Negotino, MK
Our support team will do its best to provide the best possible and helpful answer for any issues you’re having.
Create stunning mobile shops powered from our cloud or your Shopify.com store. Start accepting orders right away.
All Mobidonia apps are fully Android, iOS native, taking advantages of the full mobile OS power